Shahid Kapoor blames humans for the surge in deepfake

With the recent surge in celebrities falling victim to the menace of deepfake with their morphed videos and pictures going viral on social media, Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor blamed human beings for creating the problems themselves.

In a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, with co-star Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his film, which follows an ‘impossible love story’, exploring the uncharted territories of artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking about the surge in AI-generated and deepfake videos, with Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, falling victim to it, Kapoor blamed human beings for the misuse of artificial intelligence.

”Human beings are themselves the problem. They have done this to the world. We are pushing the blame on AI,” said the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor.

He continued, “We are used to not living in reality. We keep projecting something else on social media that is not a reality and keep comparing reality with what we see on social media and then leads one into depression. That is the truth… we are looking for an alternate reality. That is what AI is and it is something as fundamental as a relationship.”

“There is a difference between man-made and God-created. This is there in this film [Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya], shown in a subtle way,” Kapoor teased.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, Sanon added, “‘It is concerning and there are several morphed ones that came out. But there are also AI-generated news anchors which means that we are moving forward really fast. So, an AI partner is possible in coming years.”

Notably, the upcoming sci-fi rom-com follows the story of a robotic expert Aryan [Kapoor], who meets a humanoid robot SIFRA [Sanon] and the two fall in love with each other.

‘Teri Baaton Mein’ is set to hit theatres on February 9.

