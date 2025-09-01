Mira Rajput credits husband Shahid Kapoor for her entrepreneurial journey

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, with his passion and discipline, has served as an inspiration for Mira Rajput’s entrepreneurial journey, the celebrity wife admits.

Despite being a ‘star-wife’, Mira Rajput has built her own path and identity as a YouTuber and an entrepreneur who has founded the wellness centre, called ‘Dhun’, and is also a co-founder of the skinccare brand ‘Akind’. She has now added a new feather to her entrepreneurial cap, investing in her sister, Noor Wadhwani and her husband, Mo’s Athletifreak, as the U.S.-based luxury brand opens its first Asian store in Delhi.

In the new venture, Rajput is also joined by her husband, Shahid Kapoor, whom she credits for being the driving force behind her journey.

“Shahid’s passion for dance and his discipline toward work and fitness have resonated with this project,” she said.

“Fitness and wellness have been an integral part of our lives. It’s not just fitness, but this project stands for movement and passion, which has connected with us,” the Bollywood star-wife explained. “While it’s his disciplined approach toward work, wellness has also been an integral part of my life and my business.”

Further reflecting on her journey and transformation into a young businesswoman, Rajput added, “My entrepreneurship started from the faith that people have in me and my vision. All my businesses have been focused on consumers, and I enjoy that specifically. Connecting with people on a day-to-day basis is something I really look forward to. My philosophy is always to create impact.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who have been married for 10 years, share two kids together, named Misha, 9, and Zain, 7.