Shahid Kapoor says he is ‘very proud’ of ‘Kabir Singh’

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor, who essayed the titular character of an aggressive lover in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Kabir Singh’, admits he is ‘very proud’ of the film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Shahid Kapoor essayed the titular ‘Kabir Singh’, in the Bollywood debut of South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga – a remake of his Vijay Deverakonda-led Telugu title ‘Arjun Reddy’. While the romance drama was a major commercial success and many called it the actor’s best performance to date, it was mainly criticized by the audience and critics for glamorizing misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Addressing the debate, Kapoor maintained in a new interview that he is ‘just very proud of that film’.

“Toh mere na andar se ek pride hai (I have this pride in me) that we did something, which is… because for me playing a character who has issues or a character who has grey shades, or a character who has dark shades, or a character who has things that might be disturbing, as the protagonist of the film, like it’s my dream come true,” he explained.

“It’s not a personal judgement of me. I don’t need to like the character I play. I need to be able to understand the character I play. People should choose to like or dislike. And if they dislike a character I play I feel I have won because I was able to convince them not to like me. And I think that is so interesting as an actor,” stated the ‘Farzi’ actor, adding that he wants to be honest to the character without ‘cleaning it up’.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor was ‘insulted’ by Bhansali on ‘Padmaavat’ sets?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Rosshan Andrrews’ action thriller ‘Deva’, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait. It is scheduled to hit theatres on January 31.