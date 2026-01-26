Shahid Kapoor shares cute peek into his first solo boys trip with son Zain

Shahid Kapoor is giving fans a sweet peek into his life as a father by sharing a special memory with his son, Zain Kapoor.

The actor recently took to Instagram to post a picture from his first solo boys trip with his younger child. The photo features a tender father son bond, with Shahid holding little Zain’s hand as they enjoy their time together.

Keeping the moment intimate and heartfelt, Shahid accompanied the picture with a heartfelt note. “Some things are too special to even try to explain. They speak for themselves. It’s a privilege to be a father. Our first solo all boys trip. Etched in my memory forever,” he wrote.

The post instantly struck a chord with fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with love.

Many described the picture as adorable and precious, while others praised Shahid for being an affectionate father.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015 in an arranged marriage. The couple welcomed their first daughter Misha in 2016, followed by their son Zain in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, O Romeo, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal and others in key roles.