Shahid Kapoor unveils fierce new look in ‘O Romeo’ teaser

Shahid Kapoor fierce New Look in O Romeo is sparking frenzy among fans!

On Thursday, the Deva actor took to his Instagram account to unveil the first teaser of his upcoming film, O Romeo.

“Romeo O Romeo where art thou O’ROMEO! Catch a peek into the world of #ORomeo. Out Tomorrow!” Kapoor wrote in the caption.

He further added, “#SajidNadiadwala presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj film. Releasing in cinemas 13th Feb 2026.”

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film’s teaser instantly set social media abuzz, with fans hailing the Shahid Kapoor’s intense new avatar and celebrating the duo’s much anticipated reunion.

The one minute and 35 second teaser presents O Romeo as a revenge romance inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, the visuals hint at a turbulent emotional journey driven by passion, heartbreak and irreversible choices.

Shahid Kapoor appears in a rugged new look, sporting full body tattoos and engaging in hand to hand combat, gunfights and intense confrontations. The teaser also fetaures the rest of the cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia as well as Farida Jalal.

O Romeo marks the first collaboration between producer Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The film also reunites Bhardwaj and Kapoor after acclaimed projects such as Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.