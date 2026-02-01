Shahid Kapoor voices concern over creative crisis in Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood actor, recently shared his candid opinions on the current state of the Indian entertainment industry. The actor expressed concern regarding the creative challenges filmmakers face today.

“We are not making as many good films as we should,” the 44-year-old star said in an interview with Prakhar Gupta on his YouTube channel. He further noted, “If you are seeking something authentic, human, and spontaneous, then you should let it happen. Don’t try to control it.”

Regarding his career, the Jab We Met actor is currently promoting O’ Romeo, his upcoming film with Triptii Dimri. Additionally, the internet is buzzing over Shahid’s next project, Cocktail 2, which stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

As reported by Mid-Day: “The gap was very consciously planned. O’ Romeo and Cocktail 2 are very different films, and no one wanted them stepping on each other’s toes. Six months gives Shahid the space to arrive with a new energy and image. From a trade point of view, it makes sense.”

Earlier this week, Shahid Kapoor gave fans a sweet peek into his life as a father by sharing a special memory with his son, Zain Kapoor.

The actor recently took to Instagram to post a picture from his first solo boys trip with his younger child. The photo features a tender father son bond, with Shahid holding little Zain’s hand as they enjoy their time together.

Keeping the moment intimate and heartfelt, Shahid accompanied the picture with a heartfelt note. “Some things are too special to even try to explain. They speak for themselves. It’s a privilege to be a father. Our first solo all-boys trip. Etched in my memory forever,” he wrote.

The post instantly struck a chord with fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with love.

Many described the picture as adorable and precious, while others praised Shahid for being an affectionate father.