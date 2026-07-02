Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is in the news once again. This time, it is not because of a powerful performance in a movie, but rather due to alleged demands he made while filming his upcoming romantic comedy, Cocktail 2.

A member of the production team has revealed several details regarding the 45-year-old actor’s demands throughout the shoot. In addition to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly playing the lead roles in the film, which was shot across various locations in India and Italy.

Because the movie was filmed on location, the cast and crew faced numerous challenges, such as Delhi’s low Air Quality Index (AQI). In a YouTube podcast, the film’s line producer, Sumit Tyagi, asserted that Shahid Kapoor refused to shoot outdoors in Delhi without an air purifier due to the city’s extreme air pollution. He called the actor “whimsical” and recalled an incident that occurred during production.

According to Tyagi, the production team was notified that Kapoor would not film outside because of the poor air quality. Even though air purifiers work best in confined spaces, the team quickly set up five or six of them since the shoot was taking place in an open area at Cyber City, Gurugram. Tyagi explained that while it was one of those impulsive arrangements that did not seem very effective, they could not call it unnecessary since Kapoor had requested it.

Earlier this year, Shahid’s recently released film, O Romeo continued to hold steady, and the movie managed to make Rs 40 crore in revenue. The sixth day saw collections of nearly Rs 3.50 crore, pushing the total earnings to Rs 43.85 crore.

The movie hit theatres on February 13, reuniting Shahid with Vishal Bhardwaj after nine years and starring Triptii Dimri. It’s still performing well, even with Tu Yaa Main in theatres.

On its seventh day 7, the film collected roughly Rs 0.05 crore, bringing its total in India to Rs 43.9 crore. Still, it is gradually getting closer to Rs 50 crore.