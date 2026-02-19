Shahid Kapoor's film 'O Romeo' makes Rs 40 crore revenue

Shahid Kapoor’s film O Romeo continued to climb the charts in the theatre.

In the recent update on Shahid Kapoor’s recently released film, O Romeo continued to hold steady, and the movie managed to make Rs 40 crore in revenue. The sixth day saw collections of nearly Rs 3.50 crore, pushing the total earnings to Rs 43.85 crore.

The movie hit theatres on February 13, reuniting Shahid with Vishal Bhardwaj after nine years and starring Triptii Dimri. It’s still performing well, even with Tu Yaa Main in theatres.

On its seventh day 7, the film collected roughly Rs 0.05 crore, bringing its total in India to Rs 43.9 crore. Still, it is gradually getting closer to Rs 50 crore.

Interestingly, O’Romeo has already crossed the lifetime box office numbers of Shahid’s previous release Deva, which had wrapped up at Rs 55.8 crore worldwide.

The latest figures also place the film among Shahid’s top-grossing projects, even surpassing the lifetime earnings of Kaminey.

Meanwhile, apart from the lead cast Shahid and Triptii, the drama features Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar in notable roles.