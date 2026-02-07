Shahid Kapoor’s song launch event turns chaotic after fans mob him

Shahid Kapoor experienced an unexpected moment of chaos during a promotional event for his upcoming film O Romeo when fans rushed the stage, forcing the actor to briefly step away as security intervened.

The incident took place on Friday in Mumbai during the launch of the film’s new song, “Paan Ki Dukaan,” which Shahid attended alongside his co-star Triptii Dimri. The event drew a large crowd of media members and fans eager to catch a glimpse of the actors.

While interacting with the audience, Shahid invited a few fans on stage to dance with him to the newly released track. The situation quickly escalated when several others rushed onto the stage, surrounding the actor and creating a moment of disorder.

As the crowd surged, Shahid exited the stage to allow security personnel to regain control. Videos of the incident soon circulated on social media, showing fans mobbing the actor before staff cleared the area.

Once order was restored, Shahid returned to the stage and continued with the event as planned. He later danced to the song, drawing cheers from the audience, and thanked fans for their enthusiasm.

Towards the end of the event, he also thanked his fans for turning up in large numbers, saying, “Thank you guys. You have been amazing.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film, O Romeo, which is Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

The action thriller is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 13.