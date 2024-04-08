Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP to register new political party

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register his own political party, ARY News reported.

The former prime mnister, who parted ways with the PML-N after having differences over the last year, submitted relevant documents to the poll election body for the registration of a new political party.

During an informal interaction with a group of journalists, Abbasi said that all necessary documents have been provided to the ECP for the registration of a new political group.

Abbasi, the former prime minister, served the top office from August 2017 to May 2018.

Prior to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s big move, Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak — formed their own political parties along with a large number of politicians.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had hinted at forming a new party on several occasions since he had differences with the PML-N’s top leadership.

Earlier, Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N’s top office, he will consider remaining in the party’s fold or not.