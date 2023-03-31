Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticises Imran Khan

Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised the PTI chief and said that the country’s situation would be worse if Imran Khan stays in power today, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in a statement that the citizens of Pakistan are aware of the prevailing situation in the country. He added with each passing day, those politicians are exposed who brought instability to the country.

The former premier alleged that the PTI chairman Imran Khan was bought to power by rigging the general elections. He added that those who brought Khan also admit their mistake, adding that if Imran Khan was in power today, the situation would be worse.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N handed over Pakistan to the caretaker government in a developed status back in 2018. He added, “After staying in power for 3.5 years, Imran Khan should tell the nation about at least one achievement of his government.”

He said that the PML-N decided to come into power and it is ready to pay its political price.

Earlier this week, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he is in favour of ‘elections within 90 days’.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the PML-N leader said that he still stands by his stance to hold elections within 90 days but it is ECP’s responsibility. The constitution also asks the state institutions to assist the ECP in holding elections, he added.

The former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said “Now the supreme court will see this matter as the ECP had said they cannot hold elections.”

He further said that if any political party violates the constitution, the state takes action against it but he is not in favour of baseless allegations against political parties.

