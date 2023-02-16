Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meets Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday met with the party’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Matters pertaining to the organizational structure of the party and overall political situation came under discussion during the meeting between two leaders.

The meeting was held at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town.

The meeting came after rumours started making rounds on social media that Abbasi was quitting the PML-N and setting up a new party since he resigned from the party’s key post soon after Maryam’s election as the senior vice-president and chief organiser.

In an interview to a private news channel last week, Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N’s top office, he will consider remaining in the party’s fold or not.

Read More: ABBASI SAYS, “WILL GO TO HOME IF MARYAM AWARDED PARTY PRESIDENCY”

“I was named the senior vice president of the PML-N when Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in year 2019,” Shahid Khaqan said. “When Maryam was given the leadership position and elevated to the Chief Organizer’s position, I had tendered my resignation at that time from the party office to the PML-N president,” he said. “I could not work further on the party’s office, I told.”

“I have long-time relations and friendship with Nawaz Sharif, he is my leader, and this relation could not be bonded with Maryam,” Shahid Khaqan said.

Responding a question to join another party with a straightforward ‘No’ he said if he had to quit the PML-N he will return to his home as “I have no other home except it”.

Comments