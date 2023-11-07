Shahid Khaqan Abbasi once again calls for NAB’s abolition

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday once again called for the abolition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to ‘keep the country moving’.

Speaking to the media in Karachi after attending the accountability court on Tuesday, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that NAB was meddling in politics which was not a good omen.

After years of proceedings, in the end, one comes to know that there was nothing in the NAB allegations, he said, adding that the bureau had paralysed the country.

He lashed out at the former NAB chief Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal for ‘fixing’ political leadership in corruption cases.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he met former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif in London. “I have a relation of respect with Nawaz Sharif, which will remain intact.”

The former premier said though he has resigned from the party position in the PML-N, but he will go and meet Nawaz Sharif if he is called.

Earlier, talking to media outside the accountability court, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed that he was no longer a senior leader of the party and he did not find it necessary to attend the event of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

“I am not a senior leader of the party and it is not necessary to attend every event” Shahid Khaqan said on a question about not attending Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming rally.