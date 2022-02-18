Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says ‘no one has right to use derogatory remarks’

Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he sympathizes with Murad Saeed and not Mohsin Baig. No one has the right to use derogatory remarks against anyone, he added.

In a press briefing on Friday, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the speaker should have taken up this issue in the parliament if he cared about the pride of parliamentarians. Mohsin Baig has broken the law, and he should be held accountable, he added.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers often use similar remarks for members of the opposition parties, and they should be held by the same standards and brought to justice.

The PML-N veteran demanded the release of Mohsin Baig and to carry out the necessary legal inquiry against him.

Criticizing the PTI government, he said that the government blames international prices for petroleum prices, but is the rise in medicine rates also due to international pricing?

Electricity prices have also gone up the last couple of months, and the PM has admitted that his ministers are “incompetent”, he added.

He said that the PTI government talks about ending corruption, but the most corrupt people of Pakistan are in their cabinet. There was no major corruption scandal in PML-N’s tenure, yet Shehbaz Sharif suffered NAB detention for one and a half years.

The PTI government has lodged cases against PML-N’s senior leadership, but there is not even a shred of evidence against them, he added.

