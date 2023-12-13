Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seeks removal of name from ECL

KARACHI: Former prime minister and disgruntled PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday approached the Sindh High Court, seeking the removal of his name on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

The veteran politician had filed a petition through his lawyer.

The writ petition contends that the ban on Abbasi’s international travel was in violation of his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The court had placed Abbasi on ECL in a case related to illegal appointment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

It is pertinent to mention here that Abbasi had been accused of hiring people illegally while he was serving as the petroleum minister during PML-N’s tenure. In 2020, the anti-graft watchdog filed a reference against him.

The caretaker federal cabinet has allowed former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi whose name exists on the Exit Control List (ECL) to visit abroad once a month.

An approval of a summary in this regard was given by the federal cabinet through a circulation on Monday. The cabinet, however, did not agree to a proposal to allow Abbasi’s multiple foreign visits.