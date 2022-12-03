Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sends legal notice to Shahbaz Gill

Lahore: Former prime minister and senior vice president of the PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has sent a legal notice to present PTI leader Shehbaz Gill under the defamation ordinance, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sued Shehbaz Gill for Rs2 billion in session court, Lahore. It is worth mentioning here that Former PM Abbasi asked Gill for a public apology within 15 days. Failing to do action would be taken against Gill under the defamation law.

Earlier in July, Shehbaz Gill accused Abbasi of taking Rs140 million through TTs (telegraphic transfers) from an Indian company as consultancy fees and called him a traitor and Indian spy and also refused the request of Abbasi for public apology.

On the other hand, a case has also been registered against Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah area for using foul language against state institutions, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the first information report (FIR) was registered against the senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on the complaint of Aziz Ullah for sedition and inciting violence against state institutions.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the proceeding to indict PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

