Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests polls in Punjab, KP after Eid

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has proposed elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies after eid, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media former prime minister opined that holding polls in Ramazan or Eid will not be appropriate.

“The government or any individual not authorized to delay in elections,” he said. “If governor failed to give the election date, the election commission will itself decide the matter,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

“The election commission would have to justify if it put off the election,” he said.

“I am not alienated from anyone, neither there is any reason of estrangement,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said. “If anyone is alienated, there is a straight way out, go out of the fold without any pressure,” PML-N leader said.

“I don’t attend every consultation of the party. I was not asked about the caretaker chief minister, nor I was interested,” he further said.

“It was wrong to handcuff Fawad Chaudhry and cover his face with a cloth,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said. “This behavior with a politician is violation of human rights. There must be a difference between the PML-N and other parties,” he said.

“The time will tell you what were the reasons behind these cases,” he said. He also said that the establishment always remains neutral.

“Is it correct that Mr. Zardaari has debased the PML-N politics,” a scribe questioned. “We should not indulge in these matters if we are such ineligible persons,” Shahid Khaqan replied.

“No person engages in politics for anyone but only for himself and the country,” he replied.

