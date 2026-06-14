ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior politician Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has criticised the government, stating that it is increasing the tax burden on the public through additional borrowing.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference, said that continuous reliance on indirect taxation is disproportionately affecting ordinary citizens, who remain the most impacted segment of society.

According to him, raising taxes without addressing structural weaknesses in the country’s economic system is worsening existing challenges rather than resolving them.

He noted that Pakistan’s total debt has reached approximately Rs 85 trillion, describing this as a serious concern for the national economy.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further stated that current economic policies are contributing to rising debt levels and increasing financial difficulties, warning that without meaningful economic reforms, further increases in taxation would not provide a sustainable solution.

He added that the growing debt burden is becoming a significant challenge for the country’s economy and cautioned that continued financial mismanagement could deepen the fiscal crisis.

Read more: Budget 2026-27 sets Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Aurangzeb

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said the federal budget for 2026-27 reinforces Pakistan’s transition from economic recovery to sustainable growth, with a strong emphasis on export-led expansion and creating a business-friendly environment.

Addressing a post-budget press conference alongside Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, senior finance officials and the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Aurangzeb outlined key policy measures aimed at boosting competitiveness, increasing exports and accelerating economic activity.

Reflecting on the country’s economic progress, the finance minister said the government had moved beyond the recovery phase discussed last year and was now focused on achieving long-term economic growth.

“When we sat here last year, we spoke about economic recovery. Today, I can say that we have made meaningful progress and are now moving towards growth,” he said.