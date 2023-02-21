Tuesday, February 21, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Shah Khalid

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s non-bailable arrest warrant suspended

test

An accountability court on Tuesday suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the former prime minister over his non-appearance in the LNG reference.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi through his lawyer, Barrister Zafarullah challenged the arrest warrant in the accountability court.

The court while accepting Abbasi’s plea suspended his non-bailable arrest warrant.

Read: Abbasi, son appear before NAB court in LNG supplementary reference

Islamabad accountability court had issued the non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over his non-appearance before it. The warrant was issued by AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Former prime minister, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Comments

Shah Khalid

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.