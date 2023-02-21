Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s non-bailable arrest warrant suspended

An accountability court on Tuesday suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the former prime minister over his non-appearance in the LNG reference.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi through his lawyer, Barrister Zafarullah challenged the arrest warrant in the accountability court.

The court while accepting Abbasi’s plea suspended his non-bailable arrest warrant.

Islamabad accountability court had issued the non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over his non-appearance before it. The warrant was issued by AC Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

Former prime minister, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

