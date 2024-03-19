Shahid Khaqan hints at launching his new political party soon

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has hinted at launching a new political party soon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“We are holding consultations and groundwork in progress for a new political party,” he was talking to media while arriving for a NAB hearing. “The country needed a new political party,” he said.

Abbasi, a former PML-N stalwart, requested to the president and prime minister to save the country and abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I don’t want withdrawal of cases against me but decision on all these cases,” he said.

On a question, estranged PML-N leader said that having no contact with Nawaz Sharif, “I am ready to meet him, when he will summon”, he added.