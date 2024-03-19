32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Shahid Khaqan hints at launching his new political party soon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has hinted at launching a new political party soon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“We are holding consultations and groundwork in progress for a new political party,” he was talking to media while arriving for a NAB hearing. “The country needed a new political party,” he said.

Abbasi, a former PML-N stalwart, requested to the president and prime minister to save the country and abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I don’t want withdrawal of cases against me but decision on all these cases,” he said.

On a question, estranged PML-N leader said that having no contact with Nawaz Sharif, “I am ready to meet him, when he will summon”, he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.