Shahid Khaqan holds NAB responsible for economic downturn

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau is ‘most corrupt’ and responsible for existing economic downturn of the country, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday.

Talking to media, he said once blasts were a routine, then we also witnessed peace. “We have arrived in the accountability court today but no NAB prosecutor has arrived. If we fail to end such things, the matters won’t run smoothly,” PML-N leader said.

“NAB officers fail to take proper decisions. We have 23 years’ experience of facing NAB hearings and appeared in several NAB cases,” Abbasi said. “If they have any evidence, they should run the case and wind up the matter,” he further said. “They should submit challan and get the case to an end,” he urged.

He said Justice Javed Iqbal have to answer these matters, ” Until and unless the facts not made public, the country’s affairs will not run smoothly,” he added.

Replying a question PML-N senior leader said that he has no complaints against the party, “I am ready for the responsibility I have been entrusted. Nawaz Sharif is my leader,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday met with the PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

The meeting held at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town after rumours on social media that Abbasi was quitting the PML-N and setting up a new party since he resigned from the party’s key post soon after Maryam’s nomination as the SVP and chief organiser of the party.

