Shahid Khaqan lashes out at PDM govt in NA farewell session

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lashed out at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the farewell session of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

As per details, senior leader of PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that everyone is aware of what happened in National Assembly during the last five years.

He urged to restore the credibility and integrity of the National Assembly as its incomplete without opposition.

Shahid Khaqan lambasted the PDM government saying that it’s shameful to pass 40 bills in last one week and none of these bills is for the welfare of the people. The Speaker of National Assembly should have stopped such bills, he added.

He said that there is a perception that all the lawmakers are corrupt however the salary of National Assembly members can not even meet the vehicle expenses.

The former prime minister said that only the assembly has the power to impose tax on people but questions are being raised whether the people who impose tax pay their own tax?

Earlier, former prime minister and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hinted to stay away from next elections.

“I don’t want to be a part of such system, perhaps I will work better to remain outside of it,” Abbasi said. “It is my assessment that currently politics won’t resolve national issues,” he said. “This reality seems to me, at least my contesting election won’t bring any solution,” the PML-N leader said.

“I would not contest the election if all stakeholders will not sit together,” he said. “What I will do by contesting election, in absence of a thinking to resolve the national problems,” he questioned.