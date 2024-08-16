Ex-IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig returns home

LAHORE: Former Inspector General (IG) Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig has returned his residence in Lahore following what is said to be a ‘two-day detention’, ARY News reported citing sources.

Shahid Saleem Baig’s staffer revealed that he had not been home for two days and his mobile phone was also switched off, the sources added.

They said that Shahid Saleem Baig’s wife who is also a government employee, also did not attend office for two days

Earlier, it was reported earlier that the former IG prisons was taken into custody two days ago, however, the reasons behind his alleged detention are still unclear.

Shahid Saleem Baig served in the prison department for five years and had retired before the imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Prior to this, former Adiala jail deputy superintendent was arrested on charges of aiding former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, transferred Central Jail Rawalpindi deputy superintendent (Executive) Malik Mohammad Akram and two other officials were taken for interrogation.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2022 the Punjab government had notified the retirement of Inspector General of Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig two months before his age of retirement.

The notification issued by the Punjab Services & General Administration Department stated that Mr Baig, inspector general prisons, in his own pay and scale shall stand retired from government service on October 20, 2022, on attaining the age of superannuation.