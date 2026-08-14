In a dramatic finish to the National Champions Cup 2026 fixture in Multan, Shahnawaz Dahani had the last laugh after dismissing Hasan Ali, who had earlier mocked the pacer’s trademark celebration.

The moment came in the final over of Pakistan Blues’ run chase against Pakistan Whites. With Blues needing 16 runs from the final six deliveries, Hasan struck two boundaries off Dahani’s first two balls to keep his side’s hopes alive.

After a dot ball, Hasan Ali attempted another big shot but was caught by wicketkeeper Usman Khan, ending his innings at 29 off 28 balls. Dahani immediately broke into a jubilant celebration, running beyond the boundary to celebrate with the fans — a clear response to Hasan’s earlier antics.

WHAT A REVENGE BY SHAHNAWAZ DAHANI! 🔥 – Earlier, Hasan Ali copied Dahani’s celebration after dismissing him. – In reply, Dahani got Hasan Ali’s wicket and won the match for his team. pic.twitter.com/NIykCOUWsT — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 13, 2026

Earlier in the innings, Hasan had dismissed Dahani for a golden duck and mimicked his celebration. Dahani, who was Hasan’s only wicket of the evening, eventually got his chance to respond when the two met again in the final over.

Pakistan Blues were chasing 246 after Pakistan Whites, led by captain Saim Ayub, were bowled out for 245. Shahzaib Khan top-scored with 71, while Hasan’s spell helped restrict the opposition despite a strong start.

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In the chase, Pakistan Blues lost momentum after Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Faiq scored half-centuries before departing. Hasan Ali came to the crease with Blues struggling at 198/7 and needing 48 runs from 45 deliveries.

Ahmed Daniyal and Sufyan Moqim then fell as Mohammad Wasim completed his five-wicket haul. With the ninth wicket down, Blues required 29 runs from four overs, before the equation was reduced to 16 from the final over.

Hasan’s dismissal effectively ended Pakistan Blues’ hopes as Pakistan Whites secured a six-run victory. Dahani finished with impressive figures of 4/43 from 9.4 overs, while Wasim was named Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul and valuable 21-run contribution with the bat.

The four-wicket haul was Dahani’s second in List A cricket. The pacer is now just five wickets away from reaching 100 wickets in the format.