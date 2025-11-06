Shahnawaz Kumbhar killing case: Lawyer says fired upon on the way to court

UMARKOT: A lawyer Ibrahim Kumbhar on Thursday said that the fire opened over him and Ejaz Halepoto advocate when they were on their way to court for hearing of Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s extra-judicial killing case.

The lawyer said that the fire opened over them in the jurisdiction of Sufi Faqeer police station.

“We were going to the court for pleading in Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s extra-judicial killing,” Ibrahim Kumbhar said.

Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar, a senior medical officer who was accused of blasphemy, was allegedly killed in a staged police encounter in Mirpur Khas on September 19, after his arrest by Umerkot police on September 18, 2024, from Karachi.

The FIA registered case against accused under murder, terrorism and Custodial Torture Act.

Following the direction of Sindh Police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, an inquiry committee had completed investigation of the Umerkot incident and exposed the misconduct of police.

The inquiry report, issued after intense public pressure, revealed severe violations of law by police officials from Umerkot and Mirpur Khas.

The high court ordered authorities to place the names of all accused on Exit Control List (ECL) in Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s murder who was killed in a suspected fake police encounter in Umarkot.

Earlier, a case was registered against 45 individuals including the high-ranking police officials.

The inquiry committee, tasked with investigating the incident, confirmed that the police encounter was fabricated to give legal cover to an extrajudicial killing.