The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, inaugurated a major section of the Shahrah-e-Bhutto, along with the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Chairman PPP has formally inaugurated the segment of Shahrah-e-Bhutto extending from Quaidabad to Kathore.

Bilawal Bhutto travelled on the newly completed stretch of the highway while Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah drove his vehicle.

The PPP chairman also paid the toll tax at the Dumlottee Toll Plaza during the journey.

Speaking at the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto described the route as one of the finest highways in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto has also laid the foundation stone of a new expressway project linking Qayyumabad to Karachi Port.