'Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman Khan should play their age'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has weighed in on the evolving dynamics of the industry, offering a candid critique regarding the enduring popularity of the “three Khans” (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan) among the younger generation.

As of early 2026, the 43-year-old actor noted that while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have ruled Bollywood for over three decades, the natural progression of cinema necessitates a shift. He asserted that it is time for these superstars to evolve their roles, as younger audiences are increasingly less interested in seeing men in their 60s and 70s portrayed as conventional romantic leads.

The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star explained that as actors age, the traditional “main hero” archetypes eventually lose their appeal to a generation that feels more connected to characters and stories reflecting their own life experiences. He suggested this transition is a natural and inevitable part of a generational shift in cinema.

While acknowledging that the legacy and stardom of the three Khans remain unmatched, Imran suggested that transitioning into supporting roles or more age-appropriate, character-driven performances would be a more effective strategy. These comments come at a significant time, as the Khans continue to experience a variety of box office outcomes in a rapidly changing theatrical landscape.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan made it clear that his long-awaited return to acting will be on his own terms, without the support of a traditional PR team or manager.

The actor, who is gearing up for his comeback with the film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, recently sat down for an interview with an Indian media outlet where he shared that he has consciously chosen to step away from the industry’s usual publicity machinery.

“I have worked at a time where I had a PR and manager. Having had a taste of it and knowing what it brings to your world I now don’t want those things. I dont want a manager who will go out there and look for work for me,” he said.