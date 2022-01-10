Shahrukh Jatoi moved from jail to private hospital, set in a bungalow

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi, the main character of December 24, 2012, cold blooded murder of Shahzeb Khan in Karachi’s Defence, has been moved from Central Jail to a private hospital, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, Shahrukh Jatoi was shifted to a private hospital since long. “The hospital was established by the influential father of Shahrukh,” jail sources said.

“The hospital has been set up in a residential bungalow for Shahrukh Jatoi,” according to sources.

“The main accused of Shahzeb murder case, residing in the bungalow at the first floor, which is furnished with all facilities,” sources said.

“Shahrukh also receives friends while separate personnel have been arranged for his security,” sources added.

Sindh health department has expressed its ignorance about shifting of Shahrukh Jatoi, to a private hospital.

Twenty-year-old Shahzeb Khan, son of a DSP, was gunned down on the night of December 24, 2012, in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage across the country, prompting the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to take suo motu notice of the murder.

Jatoi, and his friend Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death while his younger brother Sajjad Talpur and their cook Ghulam Murtaza Lashari were awarded life in prison by an anti-terrorism court.

