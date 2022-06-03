Shahrukh Khan announces ‘Jawan’ with an action-packed teaser

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan goes the Pan-Indian way with his long-anticipated Atlee collab, ‘Jawan’ as he shared a power-packed teaser.

Adding up to an already explosive 2023 slate of him, Bollywood’s king, Shahrukh Khan announced his Pan-Indian movie, ‘Jawan’ with an action-packed teaser clip on Friday. The title will be helmed by successful South-Indian filmmaker Atlee.

A minute and a half long teaser clip begins with northern lights and whistles sound in the background when a battered and bruised SRK, with a bandage-covered face appears on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Unveiling a trove of ammunition ahead in the clip, Khan receives a radio message from a female before he started laughing maniacally and says “Ready” to wrap up the teaser.

Talking to the press about the movie, Khan described ‘Jawan’ as ‘a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy’. He said, “Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films.”

Joined with Shahrukh Khan was Atlee, who added, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together, and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before.”

Shahrukh and his wife Gauri’s production company, ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ will bankroll the project which will hit theatres on June 2 next year. ‘Jawan’ will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Apart from this, Khan has YRF’s much-awaited ‘Pathaan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ for the 2023 slate as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Comments