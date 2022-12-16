Pathaan: Shahrukh Khan breaks silence on film’s boycott

Amid the boycott calls of his hotly-anticipated ‘Pathaan’ on Twitter, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan addressed the matter in his latest outing.

Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone led ‘Pathaan’ is the latest Bollywood title to be the victim of boycott trends on Twitter. Apart from netizens, the film also faced objections from Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra as well as Mahant Raju Das, of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi, for the attire of the heroine in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Amid these trends, King Khan made an appearance at the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), where he spoke about the negativity on social media. While the superstar did not mention the name of his film or the matter, the timing of his address fell exactly during the boycott trends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

In his speech, witnessed by fellow stars of the industry as well as ministers, SRK touched upon the ‘negativity of social media’ which results in the ‘narrowness of views’ of the audience.

He said, “The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.”

“Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And its somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well,” Khan added.

“Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive.”

Furthermore, Khan stated, “Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived. It allows us to know each other better. In a way, it is best placed to sustain a collective counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind. A narrative that brings to the fore humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood.”

SRK concluded his speech in his ‘Pathaan’ style by saying, “The world has become normal. We are all happy, I am the happiest. And I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive).”

Pathaan: Shahrukh Khan to promote film on FIFA final

About ‘Pathaan’, the action thriller flick is headlined b A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

Comments