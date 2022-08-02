Shahrukh Khan didn’t donate 2.3 million for RO plant? Fact check!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is claimed to have donated money for the installation of an RO plant at a railway station in the stampede case.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor has donated a huge chunk of money to install an RO (reverse osmosis) plant at the Vadodara railway station of Gujarat.

According to details, after granted relief from Gujarat High Court in the 2017 stampede case earlier this year, the legal team of Khan was proposed by the judge to consider installing an RO plant at the railway station where the stampede occurred.

The judge observed that an RO plant at the Vadodara Railway Station will mitigate the damages of the tragic incident which took away the life of one person. Amid this, several tweets have surfaced on the micro-blogging site which suggest that the Bollywood star has donated INR2.3 million for the installation of the plant, however, any confirmation from the actor himself or his reps is yet to come.

For those unversed, Bollywood’s King Khan had a criminal case registered against him for the stampede – which took place in 2017 during a promotional train journey event ahead of the release of the title ‘Raees’. The Mumbai to Delhi trip claimed the life of one person while several were injured at Vadodara Railway Station who came to get a glimpse of the actor.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan has an explosive slate of releases for next year, including ‘Dunki’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawaan’.

