PR Royal Palm Club case: Advisor Shahrukh Khan placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Following the orders of the Supreme Court (SC), the Interior Ministry has placed Shahrukh Khan, advisor and head of the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, owned by the Pakistan Railways (PR) on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Friday, citing well-informed sources.

The advisor has been barred from flying abroad on the orders of the Apex court. Shahrukh Khan holds US citizenship and inquiry has been launched over his appointment as advisor to Minister Pakistan Railways, Azam Swati, sources said.

Meanwhile, the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) has also penned a letter to the federal minister.

It may be noted that on Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the removal of Shah Rukh Khan as advisor to Azam Swati.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel had heard the Railway Golf Club implementation case.

