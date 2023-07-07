Shahrukh Khan doesn’t fit the standards of ‘handsome’: Mahnoor Baloch

Actor-model Mahnoor Baloch said that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan is not ‘handsome’, however, has a good personality.

In her recent talk show appearance on a private channel, Baloch, who is known for her age-defying looks and timeless beauty, got candid about how a person’s aura and charm have a lot more to do for them to be liked by people than their looks and conventional beauty standards.

“There are some people, with whom if you look at their individual features, they’re okay, but there’s something about them that they’re so attractive… I think the aura… Your personality, let’s say. If your personality is strong, in a good way, people like you,” she shared her thoughts with the host.

The actor added, “It’s not necessary that your features add to your beauty, but still when you look at that person, you feel good. “

With reference to the ‘Pathaan’ star, Baloch further illustrated her opinion by saying, “I’ll give a small example. Personality-wise, there’s Shahrukh Khan. He’s got a very good personality. But if you look at the world’s standard of ‘handsome’, he doesn’t come under that. But his personality is so strong, his aura is such that he looks good. I think it’s a combination of things.”

“There are many beautiful people, but maybe their auras aren’t strong, which is why people may not notice them. I think it doesn’t have a definition,” Baloch remarked to conclude.

