Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to release in ICE format: What does it mean?

Shahrukh Khan’s hotly-anticipated Bollywood title ‘Pathaan’ becomes the first ever Indian film to get released in ICE theatre format.

While the release of the most-awaited film of Bollywood is now just a month away from today, another achievement awaits ‘Pathaan’ fans which will debut in a special ICE format in theatres, a first for an Indian film.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the title will release in a novel ICE Theatre format, similar to Hollywood biggies with the likes of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Morbius’.

“We are proud to announce that Pathaan will be the first Indian film to release in ICE format to give audiences an immersive experience,” said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at YRF.

For those who don’t know, the high-end format includes side panels along with the main screen, which creates a peripheral vision and hence gives a sense of enhanced immersion with a background contrast of colours and motion.

Speaking of the move, he added, “Yash Raj Films has been the front-runner to adopt path-breaking technology that pushes the envelope to give audiences an immersive movie-going experience.”

“The format debuted in India with two operational PVR Cinema sites in Delhi NCR screening Avatar: The Way of Water and it is a rage with audiences across the world. Adapting and embracing new tech before anyone else has always been a part of our YRF’s DNA,” Malhotra detailed.

He boasted, “YRF will be continuing the practice of being the first adopter of premium formats in India like we have done in the past like Dhoom 3 (2013) – 1st Indian film in IMAX, Thugs of Hindostan (2018) – 1st Indian film in 4DX and MX4D, War (2019) – 1st Indian film in D-Box.”

About ‘Pathaan’, the action thriller flick is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The teaser released last month introduced SRK as the titular lead in a deadly avatar, alongside film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone in a sultry look, though not being only a pretty face in the action flick. John Abraham was glimpsed as what seemed like a nemesis to Pathaan.

The Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023. The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

