Shahrukh Khan cannot play James Bond; He reveals why!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan shared that although he would love to, he cannot play the iconic British agent, James Bond, on screen.

Speaking at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday, Shahrukh Khan said that as much as he would love to, he cannot follow in the footsteps of the likes of Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery, to essay the tuxedo-clad 007 agent in a film.

During a session, titled ‘The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan’, the actor insisted that he is no legend, but rather James Bond. When asked his name, the ‘Jawan’ star replied, “I am James Bond.”

Upon being asked if he would like to play one, Khan quipped, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short… But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”

Further discussing why he never thought to venture into Hollywood, despite his illustrious career, spanning over three decades, in Bollywood, Khan stated, “I know many people from the American and the English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin.”

“I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean,” he added.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan ruled the comeback year 2023 with his three consecutive hits including ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, as well as an extended cameo in Spy Universe’s ‘Tiger 3’, led by Salman Khan.

