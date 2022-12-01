Pathaan: Shahrukh, Deepika, John look fierce in new poster

Less than two months ahead of the release, Bollywood superstar, Shahrukh Khan has unveiled a new poster of his hotly-anticipated comeback film ‘Pathaan’.

In less than 24 hours of his update to ‘Dunki’, King Khan has treated his billions of fans with a fresh poster of another of his much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’ with A-list actors, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

As the film is on a countdown of 55 days to hit global theatres, Khan dropped the new poster on the gram and wrote, “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein, (Seat belts fastened? Let’s go?).” The superstar also added the hashtag ’55 days to Pathaan’ in his Insta post.

The newly-released poster sees Khan as Pathaan in the centre, with a gun in his hand and staring fiercely into the camera. Padukone and Abraham, both armed, are also featured on the poster on either side of Khan.

Netizens loved yet another glimpse into the film and expressed their excitement for the release in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that the makers of ‘Pathaan’ enthralled fans with a power-packed teaser trailer last month. The minute-and-a-half-long clip filled with raw action and deadly punches gave fans a fair idea of what to expect from the high-octane actioner.

The teaser introduced Pathaan in a deadly avatar, as he put up action-packed fight sequences and made his enemies explode with powerful kicks, while the film’s heroine, Deepika Padukone, made a smashing entry in a sultry look, though not being only a pretty face in the action flick.

John Abraham was glimpsed as what seems like a nemesis to Khan’s Pathaan as they indulged in some raw action over the moving vehicles.

About the release, the Siddharth Anand directorial will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25, 2023.

To note, the title will mark the grand comeback of Shahrukh Khan on screen after four long years.

