Monday, May 6, 2024
‘…Shahrukh Khan would welcome me with open arms’: Amar Khan

Showbiz starlet and Bollywood buff Amar Khan recalled her visit to India when she expected superstar Shahrukh Khan to be waiting for her with open arms.

In her latest appearance on actor Hina Altaf and Syed Ali’s travel podcast ‘Footprints’, Amar Khan recounted the fond memories of her impoverished yet amazing student-life travel experience of a month-long trip to India, when she expected to fulfil all her Bollywood dreams, however, as a young adult, was disheartened when no superstar recreated any filmy scene with her.

Recalling the trip, Khan shared, “So we went on foot through Amritsar, and further on we travelled to Delhi, and then Bombay, via train.”

“Obviously, I was always obsessed with Bollywood,” continued the ‘Baddua’ actor. “So when I went to India, I thought ‘Shahrukh Khan will be there [at the railway station], with his arms wide open, to welcome me, and I’ll be like Simran, running on the platform.'”

 

“Believe me nothing of that sort happened. I mean, I don’t know if I should be saying this, but there were only these people, with oiled hair, sweating profusely,” she quipped.

“And as I came out the train, I was like, ‘What the… was this my Bollywood fantasy of trumpets playing and chiffon sarees and the hero’. I was all in that zone, even though I was not good-looking at all. I was a nerdy kid, who was into her studies and never focused on the look and all. But still that Bollywood was brewing inside me,” Khan added.

I want a guy like Ranbir Kapoor: Amar Khan

