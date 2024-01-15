Shahrukh, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ has been shelved?

As the Bollywood legions eagerly await YRF’s ambitious ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’, featuring two of the biggest superstars Shahrukh and Salman Khan, the latest buzz is that the title has been shelved.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, the next story in YRF’s spy universe, set after the third and second instalments in the ‘Tiger’ and ‘War’ franchises respectively, ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’, has been shelved for the time being.

Reportedly, the Siddharth Anand directorial, which was to go on the floors next year, has been put off by the makers, due to budget issues.

It all began with an industry insider’s post on the micro-blogging site X, on Sunday, which read, “BREAKING: A BIG FEATURE FILM IN HINDI BY TOP DIRECTOR IS SHELVED DUE TO BUDGET ISSUES.”

Reacting to the post, an Indian Box Office analyst, replied suggesting that the title in discussion is the Khans’ collaboration, “Tiger v Pathaan.”

Meanwhile, another post by a film journalist further led to speculations of the title being shelved. “Hearing again that a mega film of 2024 will release in first quarter of 2025. Not naming as it leads to reactions from makers & team. But the delay in release has been officially conveyed to the OTT partners,” the journalist wrote, concluding with a hashtag ‘Let’s see’. Hearing again that a mega film of 2024 will release in first quarter of 2025. Not naming as it leads to reactions from makers & team. But the delay in release has been officially conveyed to the OTT partners! #LetsSee — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 13, 2024 While makers are yet to respond to all these reports, a Bollywood critic seemingly refuted the rumours with their post, which clarified that the title is not shelved, but, delayed due to script changes. #Tigervspathaan is not shelved. Delayed due to some changes in script.

The biggest movie of modern Indian cinema is coming soon. TVP#ShahRukhKhan – #Pathaan (Hero)#SalmanKhan – #Tiger. ( villain) pic.twitter.com/MAkeNr115w — Movie Hub (@Its_Movieshub) January 14, 2024 Meanwhile, some other names which can possibly be the films in discussion are Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, as well as Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’.

