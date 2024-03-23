Ex-PCB chief Shahryar Khan passes away: family sources

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has passed away on Sunday, according to family sources.

According to family sources, Shahryar Khan was ill for a long time and died today (Saturday) in Lahore. He was 89 years old.

Shahryar Khan will be cremated in Karachi for which his dead body will be taken to Karachi today.

Shahryar Khan has been the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board twice. He was also a former diplomat and he also held the post of foreign secretary of Pakistan.