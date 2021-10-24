Shahveer Jafry marries Ayesha Beig, pictures go viral

Social media celebrity Shahveer Jafry tied the knot with fashion designer Ayesha Beig on Saturday in Islamabad and the photos of the festive occasion went viral on social media platforms.

“I’m married Alhumdullilah! ❤️,” the caption of the images read. Here are some of the pictures that were shared on his Instagram page.

He had also shared a picture of his Mehendi ceremony on his Instagram page as well.

In December 2020, Shahveer Jafry got engaged to Ayesha Beig.

The rumours about Shahveer’s engagement were making rounds on social media and he then laid them to rest with stunning pictures of himself with his fiancee on his Instagram account.

The two exchanged rings in what seemed like a small, intimate ceremony, with the blushing bride dressed in pastel hues of pinks and mint. Shahveer himself looked dapper next to his fiance in a blush pink tuxedo.

He is one of the most followed social media celebrities in Pakistan. He has at least 3.02 million subscribers on YouTube with 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

He had recently launched his own clothing line named “STY” and has featured in popular Pakistan singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s music video of Chamkeeli.

