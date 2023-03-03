Shahveer Jafry names YouTuber with worst content

Famous vlogger-YouTuber of Pakistan, Shahveer Jafry named a fellow digital creator with the worst content of them all.

The YouTuber, along with actor Zoya Nasir, was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. They participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in their outing.

During the bowling segment, Jafry was questioned about the fool-proof way to get maximum views on the video platform YouTube, and he had to pick from the options including a fake fight, celebrity roast content or stirring a controversy. Without thinking for a moment, the celebrity replied, “With a fake fight – it always works.”

Jafry also clarified that he has never used that option.

In another question, Jafry had to pick a fellow creator out of Zaid Ali T, Junaid Akram or Nadir Ali, whom he thinks has the worst content of them all. He replied, “Zaid Ali T is my friend, his content is absolutely bad, but I love it.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahveer Jafry is among the most notable content creators in the country with millions of followers across his social media handles, in addition to more than three million subscribers on YouTube.

Additionally, he is an aspiring actor and also owns a clothing brand, STY.

