Shahzad Akbar reacts to Daily Mail’s apology to Shehbaz

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar has reacted to Daily Mail’s apology to PM Shehbaz Sharif by saying that the UK publication cannot do anything after NRO 2, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shehzad Akbar alleged in a Twitter message that if National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prostrated before the rulers then what Daily Mail can do after NRO 2. He expressed suspicion that it is apparently a case settlement.

Akbar said that Daily Mail’s apology is bound to the allegation as the NAB did not charge Shehbaz Shaif for the embezzlement of funds received by the then government through the Department for International Development (DFID).

He added that another media report also suggested that Shehbaz Sharif had paid the fines imposed by the UK court last week. Akbar said that people should also seek confirmation about the media report.

ڈیلی میل نے کہا کہ “چونکہ نیب نے شہباز شریف کو برطانوی حکومت یا اسکے ادارے DFID کے مال کو خورد بردکرنے کے الزام پہ چارج نہیں کیا لہذا ادارہ اس الزام کی حد تک معذرت خواہ ہے اور تصحی کرتا ہے”

یہ مقدمہ کی سیٹلمنٹ لگتی ہے

جب نیب ہی لیٹ گئی NRO2 ہو گیا تو ایک ڈیلی میل کیا کرتی؟۱/۲ pic.twitter.com/WhKN1Mrs2a — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) December 8, 2022

The National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was a controversial ordinance issued by the former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf on 5 October 2007.

It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, and wanted to leave the country for their own profit embezzlement, money laundering, murders and other cases.

Earlier today, the British publication Daily Mail apologized to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for publishing an article that accused him of embezzling British foreign aid money meant for earthquake victims.

According to details, the said article, written by investigative journalist David Rose, has now been removed from all platforms of Mail publishers.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail did not apologize for the allegations of money laundering and TT scandal against PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In a clarification posted on its website, the Daily Mail mentioned that their article concerning PM Shehbaz titled “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims” was published on July 14, 2019.

