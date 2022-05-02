Shahzad Akbar refutes Khawaja Saad Rafique’s allegation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and former adviser on accountability Shahzad Akbar has refuted PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique’s allegation of fleeing abroad, ARY News reported on Monday.

He said in a Twitter message in response to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, “Shahzad Akbar has not fled.”

Akbar claimed that Mohammad Moazzam Ali was the witness to how many requests were made to Imran Khan by Khawaja Saad Rafique.

He added that Rafique should be ashamed of his statement and he should have the courage to ask directly the personality who had sent him behind the bars.

شہزاد اکبر تو نہیں بھاگا ،

البتہ جتنے ترلے منتیں سعد رفیق نے عمران خان سے کیے ہیں انکا گواہ محمد معظم علی ہے !!!

کچھ شرم و حیا ہوتی ہے ! ہمت ہے تو اس سے پوچھ لو!

ویسے@KhSaad_Rafique آپ یہ بھی بہتر جانتے ہیں آپکو جیل کس نے ڈلوایا ہمت ہے تو ڈائریکٹ انھیں مخاطب کریں https://t.co/MW6IIVVqw3 — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) May 2, 2022

The PTI leader was responding to Rafique’s tweet in which he alleged that Shahzad Akbar, who sent the political rivals of PTI to the jails, has run away, whereas, the de facto ruler of the Punjab government and frontwoman of the ex-first lady was also fled from the country.

He questioned why those people are getting afraid after using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a road roller.

مخالفین سے جیلیں بھرنے والا

شہزاد البر —بھاگ گیا

پنجاب کی ڈی فیکٹوحکمران سابقہ خاتون اول کی لیڈی فرنٹ ویمن

بھاگ گئیں

نیب کوروڈ رولرکیطرح استعمال کرنیوالے ڈر کیوں رھے ھیں ؟

بقول PTI گینگ (کچھ کیا نہیں تو ڈر کیسا؟)

دوسروں کوچوھے کہنے والوں کےخود چوھے بننے کا وقت ھوا چاھتاھے — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 2, 2022

