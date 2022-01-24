Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM’s advisor on accountability

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post on Monday.

Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced that he has resigned as the PM’s aide.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

“I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity.”

In Dec 2019, Shahzad Akbar was appointed advisor to the PM on accountability and interior affairs.

On August 26, 2020, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed a writ petition challenging the appointment of Shahzad Akbar as the PM aide.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced a nine-page long verdict on the petition moved by Syed Pervaiz Zahoor. The petitioner had alleged that Mr Akbar was illegally exercising powers and through abuse of his authority he was influencing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other investigating agencies.

