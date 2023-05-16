Shahzad Akbar summoned in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former SAPM on accountability Shahzad Akbar in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal on May 22, ARY News reported.

As per details, the NAB summon notice has been issued to Shahzad Akbar and directed him to bring the documents related to the case.

The notice stated that the former SAPM was summoned in the inquiry as well but he did not appear before the NAB.

Furthermore, complete details of the case are also mentioned in the notice and a questionnaire comprising 13 questions has also been sent to former SAPM Shahzad Akbar.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) changed the title of the Al-Qadir Trust case to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’, summoning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on May 18.

According to details, the accountability watchdog summoned Imran Khan on May 18 in a ‘personal capacity’ in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which title has been changed to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’.

Sources told ARY News that the NAB instructed the former prime minister to bring the documents related to the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.