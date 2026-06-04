Shahzad Nawaz praised by Sharmila Tagore for ‘Dr. Bahu’ character

Pakistani actor and director Shahzad Nawaz got praised by Sharmila Tagore for his character as “Dr. Shahnawaz” in ARY Digital drama Dr. Bahu.

In a recent interview, Shahzad Nawaz revealed that he was recently praised for his character, played as “Dr Shahnawaz”. He further noted that he received appreciation through filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar, who conveyed the message on the request of Tagore and noted, “I hate this man, Dr Shahnawaz, but this actor carried it so well. Tell him that he acted so well.” Sharmila Tagore is known as the mother of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

In the interview, Nawaz also highlighted that he received messages from many doctors, who can easily relate to the character of Shahnawaz to their own fathers-in-law. “Do you know I even received DMs from real-life lady doctors on Instagram? Both doctors told me an interesting thing that their fathers-in-law are the same. One even said the Dr Bahu father-in-law is nothing because the language my father-in-law uses is insane and unbearable”.

Shahzad Nawaz is a multi-talented Pakistani filmmaker, actor, communication strategist, and brand architect. He is widely recognized for his prominent roles in hit television dramas. He has produced films during his peak career.