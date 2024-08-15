I’m not happy being compared to Ranbir Kapoor: Shahzad Nawaz

Actor-director and former member of Cabinet, Shahzad Nawaz said he does not feel happy or proud of being compared to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent conversation with celebrated actor Faysal Quraishi, on his YouTube channel, senior artist Shahzad Nawaz shared that comparisons with Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor do not bring him any kind of joy and excitement.

Reacting to the social media remarks for him, like ‘Pakistani Ranbir Kapoor’ or ‘older version’ of the Bollywood star, the ‘Mein’ actor questioned the netizens asking why don’t they call the former an ‘Indian Shahzad Nawaz’.

“I was not happy at all to read this. I’ve seen people being happy and proud with such remarks but for me, it wasn’t something to feel excited about,” he told Quraishi. “The reason being that even by biological standards, I am the first one [among us] to be born, so the comparison should rather be the other way around.”

“Rather than saying I look like elder Ranbir Kapoor, it should be that he looks like a younger version of me,” suggested Nawaz.

He added, “I have commented the same on some of these posts and even my fans – I do believe that one should have few but loyal fans, so I don’t have many fans, but they are such that – they have written exactly this [on social media].”

On the acting front, Nawaz swept acclaim for his stellar performance as Asif Shahwani, in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Mein’, headlined by A-list actors Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali.