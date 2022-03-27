Shahzain Bugti to rejoin federal govt: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) leader Shahzain Bugti will rejoin the federal government tomorrow minutes after he announced to part ways with the coalition government, ARY NEWS reported.

Responding to his announcement, Fawad Chaudhry said 12 people announced to part ways with PTI and four from them have returned to their fold.

“Asad Umar will be meeting Shahzain Bugti tomorrow and hopefully he will rejoin the government ranks,” he said and added, “there is no restriction on anyone and they have to take their decisions on their own.”

The information minister said that the situation keeps on changing till the last hour of voting. “Their bargaining is for their future and they will rejoin the ranks of PTI government.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) chief and MNA Shahzain Bugti on Sunday announced to resign from the federal cabinet and part ways with the government after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached out to him.

The JWP leader said that the incumbent government has hurt the confidence of the people of Balochistan and he resigned from the federal cabinet where he remained appointed as SAPM on Balochistan affairs.

Read More: BALOCHS WILL DEFEND MOTHERLAND SHOULDER-TO-SHOULDER WITH PAKISTAN ARMY: BUGTI

“I will be standing alongside PDM from now onwards,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government has lost its majority and there is no way out for them except leaving. “We are also in talks with other opposition parties,” he said.

Comments