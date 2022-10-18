Shahrukh Jatoi, others acquitted in Shahzeb murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplices in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case, ARY News reported.

Shahrukh Jatoi and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in 2013 but later the high court converted Jatoi’s sentence into a life term in the high-profile Shahzeb murder case.

Siraj’s younger brother, Sajjad Ali Talpur, and domestic helper Ghulam Murtaza Lashari had been handed life sentences.

A three-member bench of SC, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing today, Jatoi’s lawyer Latif Khosa argued that his clients were languishing in jail for the last eight years despite an agreement with the Shahzeb family.

He told the court that his clients had no intention to spread terror.

Shahzeb murder case

Shahzeb, 20, was shot dead on the night between December 24 and 25 in 2012 in a posh locality of Karachi.

Shahrukh Jatoi was involved in the killing of Shahzeb Khan, the only son of a retired DSP, in Defence Housing Authority. An ATC handed him a death sentence in 2013.

In 2017, the complainant side had ‘pardoned’ him under the Qisas and Diyat law. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of it. Subsequently, his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

