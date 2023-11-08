29.9 C
Shaikh Rasheed appears in ATC, signs interim bail bond

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Shaikh Rasheed on Wednesday appeared in an anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported.

Rashid appeared in court to sign bail bond for his interim bail in May 09 cases. “Shaikh Rasheed was granted bail on personal bond,” his lawyer Sardar Abdul Raziq said.

Former interior minister and a PTI ally was granted interim bail yesterday in cases pertaining to May 09 incidents.

ATC Judge Ijaz Asif heard cases against him.

The court had granted him bail until November 18.

Awami Muslim League (AML) head Shaikh Rasheed was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in September.

Shaikh Rasheed’s counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq had confirmed that the AML chief was arrested by men in plain clothes from his residence.

